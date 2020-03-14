Conor McGregor blasts ‘stupid’ coronavirus after his aunt dies

Conor McGregor has paid an emotional tribute to his auntie Anne who he calls ‘my poor little friendly loving auntie’ before saying ‘this stupid f***ing virus’

Conor McGregor has slammed the ‘stupid’ coronavirus in an emotional tribute to his auntie after her death.

The UFC star blasted the killer bug on social media after his ‘poor little friendly loving auntie’ passed away.

McGregor said he received a phone call telling him that his beloved Anne, his mother’s sister, had died – then slammed the virus which has gripped the world.

The Notorious revealed that he was due to broadcast live to American television about his whiskey brand Proper Whisky.

He wrote on Instagram: “Sitting in the chair about to beam live to all the U.S morning talk shows, I get a phone call telling me that my lovely little auntie Anne had passed away.

“I couldn’t go live anymore. My poor little friendly loving auntie. My mother’s sister. This stupid f**king virus. What the f**k is happening.

“I took my family to Bull Island. Looked out at the sea. Took a deep breath. Thank f**k! Lord thank you.

“Stay tight people! We are all we got. Rest in Peace Anne Moore I love you.”

There are 119 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed on the island of Ireland on the first day of the ‘delay phase’ announced by an Taoiseach Leo Varadkar.

And parents are urged to keep their children from visiting elderly relatives or meeting for ‘playdates’.

And all travellers returning to Ireland from Spain and Italy are being asked to restrict their movement for two weeks as both countries struggle to contain the virus.

Earlier in the post, McGregor said: “Ireland you amazing, amazing country. I believe we have this virus contained.

“And through this containment, we actually may have gone and contained them all.

“The good habits we will have now gained from this wild covid-19 attack will see us too strong in future.

“Hand hygiene. Touching of own face hygiene. Consistent thorough cleaning of handled areas hygiene.

“What we should really be all doing anyway. I have always been on with my hand hygiene. But not enough.

“If I think of all the people approaching to shake hands and what not. I often get people say to me please I don’t want a picture, just let me shake your hand.

“And I’m like yes friend thank you. As it’s more efficient than taking a full picture. But it’s too careless. And too frequent.

“Touching my own hand to my face as well. Too unaware of the frequency I’d do it. Until now.

“I’d train my ass off, to the point of low immunity. It’s inevitable with the intensity of the training.

“The immune system will be tested. I would float around in this manner, and always end up catching little colds and flus.

“I feel bullet proof right now though! I’m switched on like a motherfucker now.

“Stay vigilant on our personal hygiene people. And our personal space.

“God speed to us all. We are not there yet but we are well on our way.”