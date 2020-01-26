Conor McGregor brutally mocked by Khabib on Twitter as UFC rematch talk continues

Khabib Nurmagomedov has taken a dig at Conor McGregor on social media, as speculation continues over a potential rematch

Khabib Nurmagomedov has mocked Conor McGregor on Twitter after the Irishman roared back into the UFC spotlight with a devastating first round victory over Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone last week.

The ‘Notorious’ marked his Octagon comeback by beating his opponent within 40 seconds, with talk of a Khabib rematch now firmly back on the table.

McGregor posted a three-way split picture on Twitter back in November, which showed him celebrating at three different weight classes, as he explained in the caption that read: “145. 155. 170.”

Khabib has finally responded with his own version, taking to the social media platform earlier this weekend to share three pictures of McGregor submitting in the different weight classes.

The Eagle made a mistake with one of the photos, however, as it showed McGregor tapping out to Joseph Duffy in their lightweight clash at Cage Warriors 39 in 2010 with the caption 145.

But his defeat at featherweight was actually inflicted via Artemij Sitenkov back in 2008.

The other two pictures show McGregor being choked by Khabib at 155 and Nate Diaz at 170.

UFC fans, along with president Dana White, want a rematch to take place.

“Conor McGregor looked ridiculous,” said White after the McGregor vs Cerrone bout.

“Nobody saw that coming, nobody. I was blown away.

“Going into the Khabib fight, Conor had a lot of personal stuff, some stuff self-inflicted. He had injuries. He has been obsessed with getting that rematch because he knows that he wasn’t 100 per cent right.

“With how Khabib won the first fight and how famous he’s become, we’re looking at [Marvin] Hagler-[Thomas] Hearns, we’re looking at [Muhammad] Ali-[George] Foreman, Ali-[Joe] Frazier.

“This is a massive fight with global appeal. It’s the fight that you make. It’s the fight that makes sense. Khabib versus Conor is the biggest fight in the sport’s history.”

McGregor, as brazen as ever, insists a second fight will take place.

“That rematch will happen,” he said earlier this month.

“Look at the shape I was in in this camp compared with the last. It’s non-comparable.

“It’s not the be all and end all. I’ll focus on my skills and my training and then carry on.

“The ‘who’ does not matter, the division does not matter. It’s just a case of keeping myself in shape and focused, and I’ll take it as it comes.

“I felt energetic, fresh. I wanted to be in there.”