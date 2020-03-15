Conor McGregor clarifies coronavirus not the cause of his aunt’s death

Conor McGregor has revealed his auntie did not die of coronavirus, despite his previous announcement linking the pandemic to her cause of death

UFC legend Conor McGregor has moved to clarify that his late auntie did not die of coronavirus.

The pandemic has spread to Ireland, where roughly 100 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed so far.

McGregor’s auntie Anne Moore passed away this week, prompting the MMA man to share this tribute.

“I was to announce to the world my @properwhiskey donation to @tunneltotowers,” the Irishman said.

“A great day! A proud day, I brought my family with me to the studio.

“Sitting in the chair about to beam live to all the U.S morning talk shows, I get a phone call telling me that my lovely little auntie Anne had passed away.

“I couldn’t go live anymore. My poor little friendly loving auntie. My mother’s sister. This stupid f**king virus. What the f**k is happening.

“I took my family to Bull Island. Looked out at the sea. Took a deep breath. Thank f**k! Lord thank you.

“Stay tight people! We are all we got. Rest in Peace Anne Moore I love you.”

But in a follow up announcement, McGregor insists his auntie’s death was unrelated to coronavirus.

“I am grateful for the kind wishes and sympathy for my Auntie’s passing,” he wrote on Facebook today.

“I want to clear up that it has been confirmed she was not a victim of coronavirus.

“As we prepare for her funeral I know that many of us will confront the virus in the weeks ahead.

“As I gather with my family I ask you all to make an extra effort to be there for friends and family during the stressful days ahead

“And from my family, thank you for your support at this sad time.”

McGregor is gearing up for his next fight after beating Donald Cerrone in 40 seconds back in January.