Conor McGregor, Dee Devlin Get Engaged After 12 Years Of Dating

Conor McGregor announced his engagement to longtime partner Dee Devlin on Instagram Saturday, two months after retiring from UFC. The couple has been dating for 12 years.

The two-division UFC World Champion shared a photo of himself and Devlin with her engagement ring on display.

“What a birthday, my future wife,” McGregor captioned the photo.

The former featherweight and lightweight champion and Devlin began dating in 2008. The couple has two children together, son Conor, 3, and 19-month-old daughter, Croia.

In June, McGregor shocked his fans by announcing his retirement from UFC in a post on Twitter.

“Hey guys I’ve decided to retire from fighting,” he tweeted. “Thank you all for the amazing memories! What a ride it’s been! Here is a picture of myself and my mother in Las Vegas post one of my World title wins! Pick the home of your dreams Mags I love you! Whatever you desire it’s yours.”

Talking to ESPN, he said, “The game just does not excite me, and that’s that… All this waiting around. There’s nothing happening. I’m going through opponent options, and there’s nothing really there at the minute. There’s nothing that’s exciting me.”

​McGregor credited his successful boxing career to Devlin. His partner worked as an official member on his team and managed his finances.

“My girlfriend has been there since the start,” he told the Irish Mirror in March 2016. “She has helped me throughout this career. If it wasn’t for her, I probably wouldn’t be where I am today.”

“My girlfriend worked very hard throughout the years and stuck by me when I had essentially absolutely nothing. I only had a dream that I was telling her. For me to be able to take her out of work, give her everything she’s ever wanted and to travel the world with her fills me with pride. It keeps me going,” he added at the time.

McGregor joined the UFC in 2013, having established himself as a two-division Cage Warriors champion.

He needed only 13 seconds to overcome long-reigning featherweight champion Jose Aldo in December 2015, the fastest victory in UFC title history. McGregor announced his intention to “retire young” from mixed martial arts in April 2016 but returned later that year.