Conor McGregor is still the ‘lineal UFC champion’ as he targets three fights this year

Conor McGregor’s training partner Dillon Danis has claimed the Irishman is still the lineal UFC featherweight champion after never losing the belt

Dillon Danis believes his close friend and training partner Conor McGregor is still the lineal UFC featherweight champion, even though the Notorious last fought at 145lbs in 2015.

McGregor famously KO’d Jose Aldo in just 13 seconds to win the belt back in December 2015 at UFC 194 after successfully getting in the Brazilian’s head.

However, McGregor never defended the title, instead moving up to welterweight for a pair of fights with Nate Diaz and then defeating Eddie Alvarez for the lightweight belt at UFC 205 in November 2016.

As a result of his inactivity at featherweight, the Irishman was stripped of the title and Aldo reigned supreme once again before losing back-to-back fights with Max Holloway.

Holloway had three successful title defences before Australian fighter Alexander Volkanovski beat him by unanimous decision at UFC 245 to claim the championship.

However, Danis believes that because McGregor never lost the belt, he is still the lineal champ, taking to Twitter to write: “People forget that @TheNotoriousMMA is the lineal featherweight UFC world champion.”

The chances of McGregor going back down to challenge Volkanovski are slim to none though, with the 31-year-old content to flit between welterweight and lightweight.

He appears to have set his sights on a rematch with rival Khabib Nurmagomedov but, after dominating their first fight, the Eagle does not think McGregor is worthy of a second one .

“’Cowboy’ always loses all his main-event fights, always,” he told TMZ. “I don’t remember when he won. In the last 10 fights, I think he’s lost six or seven times.

“He’s not high-level lightweight or welterweight right now. He’s not. Of course, he has a big name but his time is finished. Conor [needs to]pick very good opponent.

“Now he come back and beat ‘Cowboy,’ who lost seven times in his last 10 fights, and then they talk about this guy coming back.

“No, he has to fight really tough opponents like Justin Gaethje or something like this. He has to come back to lightweight division. He has to cut welterweight, and this is just my opinion.

“I think he [is]just ducking tough matchups. Not only just Justin Gaethje, he’s just, “Who’s gonna to be my next fight? I need this fight.’”