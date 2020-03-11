Conor McGregor slams ‘absolute cretin’ Islam Makhachev for shaming women UFC fighters

The Notorious berated Makhachev for his tweet proclaiming that UFC was ‘not a women’s sport’ following an epic bout between Weili Zhang and Joanna Jedrzejczyk

UFC superstar Conor McGregor has lashed out at fellow lightweight Islam Makhachev for controversial comments he made about women’s MMA following UFC 248.

Weili Zhang and Joanna Jedrzejczyk went hell for leather in the co-main event of the evening, with Zhang emerging as the champion via split decision after brutal battle which left Jedrzejczyk’s face badly swollen.

Following the fight, Makhachev took to Twitter to write that ‘this is not a women’s sport.’

The tweet was later deleted, but fans were able to screen-shot it before it disappeared.

McGregor subsequently saw the screen-shotted message, and was clearly riled by the Russian’s misogynistic views.

In his response, he also made reference to Makhachev’s failed drug test in 2016, though the Dagestani fighter was later cleared of any wrongdoing by the US Anti-Doping Agency.

“An absolute cretin,” McGregor tweeted on Sunday night.

“A Convicted Steroid cheat that will do anything to avoid impact and stall a fight, and then talks down on one of the greatest exchanges of combat ever produced by our female combatants.

“These little gremlins! It’s back on. Filthy rats. Shame on the game.”

Makhachev is a friend and team-mate of McGregor’s biggest rival UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

The ongoing feud between UFC stars Nurmagomedov and McGregor heated up once again on social media on Sunday.

The recent exchange surrounded comments made by ‘The Eagle’ during Friday’s UFC 249 press conference in Las Vegas.

“I am from Dagestan and we fight all the time here. Like in school, like in everywhere. Gym,” Nurmagomedov told ESPN.

“Like I have a lot of fights in street and when he talk about street fight, I no understand. This guy never fight in street.”

McGregor responded taunted the reigning lightweight champion with an image of his infamous crowd ruckus with the caption “STrEeT fiGhT”.

Nurmagomedov responed by posting a picture from their fight with McGregor in a compromised situation, caption: “Heeeelp”.