Conor McGregor’s role in Deontay Wilder vs Tyson Fury rematch emerges as UFC legend sends message

Conor McGregor cannot wait to see Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury lock horns in their crucial heavyweight rematch this weekend

Conor McGregor is looking forward to Deontay Wilder ’s heavyweight showdown with Tyson Fury this weekend – as his Proper Twelve whiskey brand is one of the official fight sponsors.

WBC champion Wilder is putting his title on the line against Fury for a second time, almost 15 months since they played out a controversial and dramatic split-decision draw.

The Gypsy King outboxed Wilder for the majority of the contest in Los Angeles, before climbing off the canvas in the 12th and final round, yet was denied a second world-title triumph when the judges ruled it a share of the spoils.

Now the two are set to go head-to-head in this Saturday’s much-anticipated rematch out in Las Vegas – and McGregor cannot wait to see the action unfold.

The UFC superstar has posted a picture on Instagram that shows Wilder pushing Fury at Wednesday’s final press conference, with the Proper Twelve logo positioned above them.

“I am very excited for the heavyweight fight this weekend!” McGregor wrote.

“Brought to you by Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey”.

McGregor launched the Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey brand back in September 2018, naming it after Crumlin neighbourhood Dublin 12, where he grew up.

He is the founder and owner of the company, which reportedly brought in over $1bn in its first year.

When toying with the idea of venturing into the world of MMA, Fury claimed McGregor had offered to train him in Dublin.

The two-weight UFC champion was left baffled by those comments last month, nevertheless, branding Fury a “madman”.

“Tyson keeps saying me and him spoke and I said I’d train him. I’ve never spoken to Tyson in my life!” he told BT Sport .

“So I don’t know why he’s saying that, but it’s not a bad little story so I let it kind of roll.”

He added: “Tyson’s a good man, I like Tyson.

“He’s a great boxer, phenomenal boxer. Probably the best natural boxer in the heavyweight division at this time.

“So, you know, who knows? I wouldn’t say he is just saying he’d do it and not do it like a lot of them do. I’d say Tyson would probably do it in time.

“So you never know, maybe we could set something up. I would not be holding mitts for him or anything, but if he wanted to be trained by me or even educated by me, I’d need to see him in certain positions and certain situations.

“I’d need him to spar a heavyweight, I’d need to see him deal with the leg kicks, I’d need to see him in bottom position.

“Then I’d assess that and then I’d send him off, and then I’d tell him what work he needs to do and then off he goes. That would be probably something I can do for Tyson.

“But I found it funny that he was saying we talked and all this. He’s a madman Tyson, isn’t he? I’ve never spoken to the man in my life!”

