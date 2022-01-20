Conservative leadership candidates are’mobilizing,’ according to MPs, in anticipation of Boris Johnson’s departure.

Liz Truss is “keeping tabs” on events in Westminster from Australia, while Rishi Sunak is “biding his time.”

Conservative leadership candidates are reportedly ramping up their campaigns to succeed Boris Johnson, claiming that the Prime Minister will be deposed “when, not if.”

Rishi Sunak, Liz Truss, and Jeremy Hunt, according to one former Cabinet minister, were “trying to keep their heads down” but were now “definitely mobilizing.”

Since last week, when Mr Johnson’s survival was more in doubt, the drumbeat of a move against the PM grew louder with the submission of more letters of no confidence to the backbench Tory 1922 Committee, the situation has become more urgent.

“There was no outreach by the contenders last week,” one MP said, “but now people are being invited to ministers’ offices for cups of tea.”

“People are starting to get their ducks in a row because it’s a matter of when, not if,” says one observer.

Sunak Rishi

The Chancellor is widely regarded as the frontrunner, and was described as “on the move” last week after a 200-mile trip to Devon left Mr Johnson without his usual support as he faced the music over Downing Street parties at Prime Minister’s Questions.

Mr Sunak’s silence on the PM’s future for days continued to raise eyebrows.

When he finally spoke out in a TV interview on Tuesday, the Chancellor said he trusted the Prime Minister over the parties, but he refused to give him his full support, cutting off the interview while still being questioned.

Mr Sunak was “biding his time” before making any more obvious moves, according to one Whitehall source, who described it as a “quick how’s your father and p*ss off.”

Liz Truss is a writer.

While Mr Sunak was in Devon, the Foreign Secretary was by Mr Johnson’s side at PMQs last week.

However, in recent months, she has been hosting “Fizz with Liz” events for MPs at the private members’ club 5 Hertford Street.

Despite the fact that she was in Australia this week for talks on defense and security ties, I understand she was still “keeping tabs” on events in Westminster, where Mr Johnson’s leadership was on the verge of collapse.

Jeremy Hunt is a British politician.

