Conservative leadership contenders are circling Boris Johnson ‘if things fall down,’ according to MPs.

Tory leadership contenders are circling Boris Johnson ‘if things fall down,’ according to MPs.

MPs have told i that Tory leadership contenders have begun maneuvering to replace Boris Johnson if the Prime Minister’s position becomes untenable as a result of the Downing Street Christmas party scandal.

Since the leak of a video showing No 10 staffers joking about a lockdown-breaching Christmas party last December, backbenchers’ discussions about who could replace Mr Johnson have intensified.

Following the leak, supporters of Rishi Sunak are said to have been canvassing support for the Chancellor “if things fall apart.”

Backbenchers told me that Liz Truss, the other frontrunner, has been quietly courting MPs on the sidelines in the event of a leadership contest.

It came as Cabinet Secretary Simon Case announced that the scope of the investigation would be expanded to include allegations that three government parties violated lockdown restrictions in 2020.

On Thursday, several more Conservatives came out of the woodwork to openly criticize the government, with Brexiteer Philip Hollobone saying the Downing Street parties were “totally inappropriate and possibly criminal.”

After a disastrous six weeks, one MP said “conversations are forming” about Mr Johnson’s leadership.

“Backbenchers believe it is recoverable, but it is difficult if it lasts longer than six months,” they said.

“One of the PPSs (Parliamentary Private Secretaries) – not one of Rishi’s, he’s smarter than that – has been canvassing support for him, asking: would you support Rishi if things went wrong?”

Meanwhile, another MP claimed that Foreign Secretary Theresa May had been holding “drinks parties” with backbenchers in order to broaden her support base.

“Truss is clearly trying to build up support,” a third Tory added.

She’s been dining with backbenchers on a regular basis.”

An ally of the Chancellor responded to the claims about Mr Sunak’s supporters by saying, “It’s the first I’ve heard.”

Ms Truss’ spokesman insisted that she is not “canvassing people for leadership positions.”

“It’s complete and total nonsense,” he said.

“She’s only been Foreign Secretary for a little over a month and is focused on getting the job done.”

“She meets with MPs on a regular basis to discuss foreign policy.

