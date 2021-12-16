Conservative rebels have won the debate over ‘vaccine passports,’ even if they lose tonight’s vote.

Conservative rebels have won the debate over ‘vaccine passports,’ even if they lose the vote tonight.

Vaccination passes for pubs and restaurants in the French style will never make it to the United Kingdom.

Former Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab understands how a single blunder can derail a diplomatic dance with both allies and foes.

As a result, he was careful to gently chastise backbench Tory Marcus Fysh for comparing the Government’s plans for Covid certificates to Nazi Germany on Radio 4’s Today Programme this morning.

Fysh’s remarks were “crass,” according to Raab, the son of a Jewish refugee who fled Hitler’s regime.

He stated, “I don’t like that kind of language…I don’t think it’s fair to compare what we’re trying to achieve to an authoritarian Nazi regime.”

The Justice Secretary went on to say that the plans to restrict access to high-risk venues such as nightclubs and mass events were not conditional on vaccine status, because a negative lateral flow test would suffice.

Surprisingly, the government did not make this argument until the evening.

Last July, when Boris Johnson proposed nightclub Covid passes, Keir Starmer quickly countered with negative Covid tests.

“We oppose using Covid vaccination status to gain daily access to venues and services,” he said.

The Welsh government, which is led by Labour, implemented its own version of the tests-or-jabs policy for nightclubs in October, putting the theory into practice.

Many sporting events earlier in the summer, such as the Euros and Wimbledon, followed suit.

The UK government’s own mass event plans, which were finally published this month, included negative lateral flow tests.

The message wasn’t really pushed until yesterday, when Health Secretary Sajid Javid told MPs that jab status would only be an “exemption” from the testing regime.

He claimed that the Covid vaccination was a matter of convenience rather than principle, as it saved you from having to take a test every time you wanted to attend a riskier event.

And Javid’s declaration that “vaccine passports” were “off the table” sent a strong message that they would never be able to limit service access.

Given the "slippery slope" fears of many Tory rebels,

