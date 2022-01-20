Conservatives are squabbling over allegations that MPs are being blackmailed into supporting Boris Johnson.

Conservatives are squabbling over claims that MPs are being blackmailed into supporting Boris Johnson.

According to one MP, the ‘intimidation’ is similar to that of a ‘banana republic.’

Conservative MPs are squabbling over claims that Boris Johnson is attempting to prevent a coup by using “intimidation” that could amount to blackmail.

The Prime Minister insisted that he had “seen no evidence” to back up senior Tory William Wragg’s explosive claim that MPs are being threatened with losing their constituency funding if they are suspected of plotting amid outrage over Downing Street parties.

Mr Wragg also said he had received reports that No. 10 staff, special advisers, ministers, and others were encouraging critical stories in the media “in order to embarrass those who they suspect of having doubts about the Prime Minister.”

Conservative ministers and MPs, on the other hand, reacted angrily, claiming that Mr Wragg’s claims were exaggerated and that any threats made against Mr Johnson’s critics were part of the routine dark arts used by Government whips for decades.

“The idea there’s a kind of House of Cards thing going on is laughable,” one minister said, adding that the government was not organized enough to ensure funding was withdrawn from rebels’ constituencies.

Mr Wragg, the chair of the Commons Public Administration Committee, insisted that the allegations were a “serious matter” that “appeared to be blackmail,” and promised to report them to the Commons Speaker and the Metropolitan Police.

He claimed that the Government Whips’ Office’s threat to withhold public funds from MPs’ constituencies may have been in violation of the ministerial code.

The MP is one of a small group of Tory backbenchers who have publicly stated that they have sent Sir Graham Brady, chairman of the 1922 Committee, a letter of no confidence in Mr Johnson’s leadership.

Obstructing MPs’ work could be considered contempt of Parliament, according to Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle, who also stated that MPs and their staff are “not above the criminal law.”

Christian Wakeford, the Tory MP who famously defected to Labour in protest of Mr Johnson’s leadership on Wednesday, said he was “threatened” by the loss of funding for a new high school in his constituency if he did not follow the party line.

Andrew Bridgen, a Tory backbencher who has also written a letter of no confidence in Johnson, said pro-Johnson MPs were “patrolling” the proceedings.

