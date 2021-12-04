Conservatives must show that they are a law-and-order party.

It is past time for a BLITZ on illegal drugs.

According to new statistics, this heinous trade is responsible for half of all burglaries and violent robberies.

Only 300,000 heroin and crack cocaine users, whose lives have been blighted by their addiction, are responsible for the majority of this crime.

Drug trafficking devastates communities across the United States, from inner cities to vast rural areas.

It is impossible to begin leveling up Britain without first addressing it.

”It’s been a long time since the government said drugs are bad and dangerous,” Boris Johnson says in our interview today.

“It’s past time for us to take action.”

The Prime Minister’s broad-based crackdown is a welcome response to defeatist talk of decriminalization.

Bold words alone, however, will not suffice.

Boris will have to take on the notorious county line gangs as well as the liberal middle-class casual users who drive demand.

Priti Patel, the Home Secretary, will be a key figure in this new assault, so it’s encouraging to see Boris backing her up.

A ten-year drug war may sound impressive, but voters will be expecting results long before the next election.

The Conservatives’ reputation as a tax-cutting party is currently tarnished.

It’s time for them to demonstrate that they are the party of law and order.

