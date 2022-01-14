Conservatives should be concerned not just about the No 10 party scandal, but also about Boris Johnson’s lack of policy.

Tories should be concerned about Boris Johnson’s lack of policy, not just the No 10 party scandal.

Given the lack of Government business and legislation, MPs have very little to do in Parliament.

Following the shocking revelation that party-goers brought a suitcase full of alcohol into Downing Street on the eve of Prince Philip’s funeral, the Prime Minister’s spokesman was grilled on Friday.

He was asked, “What kind of suitcase are we talking about?”

“Was it a carry-on or the kind a family of four would bring to Tenerife for a vacation?”

Despite the mockery, the spokesman issued a standard response, saying he couldn’t stop the Cabinet Office from looking into all of the “partygate” allegations.

With yet more evidence of the ‘Hands, Face, Party-At-My-Place’ culture under his reign, the case (pun intended) for Boris Johnson’s tenure in No 10 was looking thinner than ever.

However, the spokesman stated that No 10 had apologized to the Palace for the leaving dos that occurred during a period of national mourning.

The implication that Johnson had not yet personally contacted the Queen to express his regret for the incident was perhaps more telling.

The idea that the PM was present but not involved in some of the rule-breaking parties is becoming less credible by the day, and his week-long self-isolation in Downing Street (following a family member’s capture of Covid) seems to be the perfect metaphor for his wider disengagement from the public.

Johnson was once known for his presence rather than his absence, for his uncanny ability to fill a room and the airwaves.

Colleagues in government felt rudderless without his energy and talismanic leadership in the spring of 2020, when he was sick with Covid himself in St Thomas’s Hospital.

Nearly two years later, some ministers are relieved he is no longer on television, because the true absence that has been exposed in recent weeks is the lack of moral authority, political acumen, and governing grip that a functioning premier requires.

Instead, there is nothing but a void.

The lack of a detailed domestic policy program, however, is a larger issue.

The House of Commons adjourned at 3.30 p.m. on the day Johnson delivered his sorry-not-sorry mea culpa for the “Bring Your Own Booze” party.

That wasn’t an isolated incident.

MPs don’t have much say in the matter.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy

It’s not just the No 10 party scandal that should concern Tories, but Boris Johnson’s lack of policy