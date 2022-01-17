Conservatives want Margaret Thatcher, but Valérie Pécresse is a female version of Nicolas Sarkozy in the French elections.

Nabila Ramdani writes that Valérie Pécresse sees herself as a mix of Margaret Thatcher and Angela Merkel, but she is closer to Nicolas Sarkozy.

Valérie Pécresse, like all ambitious French conservatives in the last two decades, has yearned to be dubbed “The Gallic Margaret Thatcher.”

The candidate for the Les Républicains (LR) party, who hopes to succeed Emmanuel Macron as President of France in April, has also expressed interest in becoming a new “Iron Lady.”

Thatcher’s often brutal policies transformed the United Kingdom in a way that France had never seen before.

Throughout the 1980s, gung-ho British nationalism was mixed with ruthlessly liberal economic policies.

Small businesses were favored over nationalised industries, and trade unions were dismantled on a regular basis.

“That’s what I call Thatcherism,” Britain’s first female Prime Minister boasted, praising her considerable success in lowering unemployment and inflation while praising cash profits above all else.

All of this is food for conservatives all over the world, and it’s why Thatcher has become a more popular role model in France than Charles de Gaulle.

While France’s wartime leader embodied the Republic’s grandeur, Thatcher was a tenacious pragmatist who believed in dragging society into a more competitive, globalized economy.

Pécresse is the first woman to be nominated for president by the Gaullist conservatives, who see themselves as the natural party of government in their country, similar to the British Conservatives.

If she wins in the spring, she will be France’s first female president.

Pécresse’s primary role model, according to the evidence so far, is one Nicolas Sarkozy, the disgraced one-term conservative president who has already been convicted twice in criminal courts.

Pécresse promised to use a Kärcher – a German pressure hose – to “clean up” suburban estates in a series of misjudged comments earlier this month.

She invoked Sarkozy’s attacks on ethnic minority youths when he was Interior Minister in the early 2000s, as well as during his time in the Élysée Palace, by using the trade name.

The diminutive leader, proud of his title of “Top Cop,” boasted about using a Kärcher to blast away “scum.”

There was no attempt to find a solution.

