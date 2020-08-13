Conspiracy Theorist Alex Jones Shouts At Park Attendees And Employees After Being Turned Away

Conspiracy theorist and “InfoWars” host Alex Jones used a megaphone to shout at guests and employees at the Barton Creek greenbelt park in Austin, Texas, after he was denied access for not making a reservation as required by coronavirus mitigation guidelines. Jones also called the city’s mask requirement an “illegal power grab.”

“Now you guys use your COVID hoax to like set a checkpoint up to take over the parks and start charging?” Jones was heard shouting on video Monday while not wearing a mask. “It’s unconstitutional.”

Austin reopened its Barton Creek and Bull Creek greenbelt parks last weekend for the first time since July 4. To keep crowd sizes under control at the parks and help limit the spread of COVID-19, guests now are required to make reservations.

Elsewhere in the video, Jones can be seen harassing park employees for wearing face masks. After asking one worker, a lifeguard he called a “masked man,” who he was, Jones accused him of being complicit in a “criminal power grab.”

Jones also alleges a family visiting the park from San Antonio was turned away by park staff only to be allowed in later after police got involved. The Austin Police Department told the Statesman News Network, however, it had received no calls related to the parks since they reopened.

Jones, a noted far-right fringe conspiracy theorist who claimed the Sandy Hook elementary school massacre never happened, was recently ordered by the FDA to stop promoting “Nano Silver” as a cure for COVID-19 and other SARS viruses. He claimed the supplements were backed by the Pentagon and the Department of Homeland Security.

In April, Jones was also involved in a 250-person rally against pandemic shutdowns at the Texas State Capitol in Austin, arriving in a “tank-like truck.”