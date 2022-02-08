Conspiracy theorists claim that in an unearthed Apollo 9 photo, Nasa “accidentally captures a mysterious UFO looming over Earth.”

According to conspiracy theorists, Nasa ‘accidentally captures mysterious UFO looming over Earth’ in an unearthed Apollo 9 photograph.

According to UFO enthusiasts, a photo taken during NASA’s Apollo 9 mission captured a flying saucer zooming above the Earth.

A small black triangle seen among the clouds, allegedly in a view from a practice run for the Moon landings, has piqued the interest of alien hunters.

A series of photographs taken during the March 1969 launch were released by the US space agency.

One depicts astronaut Dave Scott, who is wearing a red helmet as he climbs out of the command module in low-Earth orbit.

Other images show wispy clouds covering the surface of lands and oceans.

Now, a YouTuber claims that one of these images is proof of aliens, and has posted a video with a close-up to prove it.

Tyler, also known as “secureteam10,” believes the crew had no idea they’d snapped the UFO.

“This is a photo taken by one of the astronauts who went on space walks before safely returning to Earth,” he claims.

“And, just like in previous photos, a dark triangular craft seen above Earth in shuttle missions many decades later was discovered to be lurking among these clouds all the way back in the mid-60s when this photo was taken.”

“It’s almost impenetrable.

It’s difficult to see even when the photo is zoomed in half way.

“As we get closer, we see another dark triangle UFO that appears to be flying at an angle above the clouds, right where the Earth’s atmosphere meets space.”

“Almost as if it was just orbiting the Earth with the astronauts, who had no idea that this mysterious black triangle was hundreds of miles away in the distance when they snapped this photo.”

His followers were convinced that the photograph was “solid proof” of alien craft’s existence.

“Incredible! That photo taken from space all those years ago catching that triangle is solid proof for me,” one person commented.

“Is there a chance that the astronaut photo is space debris or something?” another speculated. “This stuff fascinates me beyond belief!”

The black shape resembles the infamous Black Knight UFO, which was allegedly photographed during a space shuttle mission in 1998.

Although conspiracy theorists believe it is a spaceship, Nasa claims it is a piece of debris.

It’s unclear whether the image in Tyler’s video was taken by the Apollo 9 crew or if it came from somewhere else.

Apollo 9 served as a warm-up mission for the Apollo 11 moon landings, which took place four months later.

Scott and his coworker Rusty Schweickart went on a space walk to…

