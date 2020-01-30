Constable is sacked after putting police officer ex into a chokehold

A disgraced police officer has been sacked – after putting his girlfriend into a choke hold when she was eight months pregnant.

PC Dean Wolstencroft, of West Yorkshire Police, assaulted his ex, also a serving officer, on six separate occasions during their eight year relationship, a misconduct hearing heard.

On one occasion Wolstencroft threw a cigarette lighter at the woman’s face, causing her a serious eye injury which resulted in hospital treatment.

Following a hearing at West Yorkshire Police headquarters in Wakefield, the PC was found to have breached the Standards of Professional Behaviour.

He was dismissed from his position without notice.

Giving evidence to the panel, the victim, described how her ex attacked her on several occasions.

Laura Nash, representing Wolstencroft, claimed her client had actually been the victim of domestic abuse and that he had never assaulted his former partner.

Ms Nash asked the complainant why she she had not gone to the hospital after being put in a choke hold when she was pregnant.

She replied: ‘Because I didn’t want them to know what had been happening.’

Ms Nash said: ‘But you had previously gone to hospital with an injury for your eye and told the doctors it was because you fell onto a table.

‘You said you lied then to hide the abuse, why not lie again?’

The woman replied: ‘I would not have been able to lie because of the seriousness of it.’

A picture of Wolstencroft with bruising to his face and a video of the officer in his downstairs bathroom with a bleeding cut to his hand was shown to the panel.

In the footage his former partner could be heard shouting and swearing.

She said: ‘I want you out, I’m going to change the locks, I have done it with him and I will do it with you, you are a hypocrite.’

The footage was taken in December 2017, when the woman was six months pregnant.

Ms Nash said: ‘In your earlier evidence you spoke of him often being in drink and not wanting to antagonise him.

‘That’s not what we see here at all, you are antagonising him.

‘I suggest that both of his injuries shown were as a result of you pushing him down the stairs.’

The woman replied: ‘No I would never do something like this. Why would I risk that when I was heavily pregnant myself?’

Ms Nash went on to allege that the woman had also kicked Wolstencroft in the thigh in July 2018, despite her alleging that he had slapped her across the face.

Ms Nash also told the hearing the complainant had kicked her partner in the back while on holiday because she was angry with him for paying attention to another woman.

The woman strongly denied Ms Nash’s allegations.

She said: ‘I am not here out of spite, I am a very private person.

‘I didn’t want to give a statement and I didn’t want to go to court, but this is about my beliefs as a police officer.

‘How can I continue to help victims of domestic violence if I don’t report it myself?’

PC Wolstencroft denied all of the allegations against him, but gross misconduct was proven.