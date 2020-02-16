Constance Hall reveals how becoming step-parent nearly ruined her marriage to husband Denim Cooke

Controversial mummy blogger Constance Hall has revealed how becoming a step-parent nearly ruined her marriage.

The Perth mother has four children from her previous marriage – Billie-Violet, Arlo Love, twins Rumi and Snow – and she now shares toddler son Raja with her husband Denim Cooke who’s father to two boys – Zeyke and Sunny – from his last relationship.

‘Step parenting is ridiculously hard. Last year it almost cost us our relationship,’ she said to her 1.3 million followers on her Facebook page.

‘At the end of last year, with work stresses as well, it all just felt too hard, I wanted to raise the kids one way, my husband raised his another way.

She said the couple had clashed over their different parenting styles – including how her husband disciplined their children.

‘He is stricter then me, comparing our kids was making us hate each other and I felt a ball of fury burning inside me every time he disciplined my little boundary pushes,’ she said.

‘He felt that same fury when he saw how they disrespect me, they felt the same fury when he butted in and so on and so on.’

Ms Hall said she felt like their ‘one family’ was ‘torn in so many different directions, instincts go one way, heart goes another and head goes all together’.

‘And to top it off most couples pretend it’s all perfect with smug photos on social media about how amazing their Brady bunch family is that have just blended together perfectly with no hiccups at all,’ she said.

But after going through the ‘most challenging time’ in their relationship, Ms Hall said she learned many things about her seven children along the way.

‘All kids are different, you cannot simply say that one system will work for all kids. “This worked for my kid so it will work for yours” is like saying “this is how I trained my dog to sit, so it will work for your horse”,’ she explained.

‘Our job as parents is not to control children but to guide them. The term discipline is derived from the term disciple, meaning to instruct with knowledge.

‘If you love someone, trust them and the intuition they have for their children’s best interests, that often means stepping back, even when you don’t want to.

‘You fell in love with your partner, not their children and that’s ok. At most you will be like another parent and at the least you will be a good friend.’

As a step parent, Ms Hall said it was her job to ‘show the kids what real love looks like’ and be an ‘example of what a healthy relationship looks like by loving the s*** out of your lover’.

‘There is the silver lining, you do score some rad little turds, who might make your life hell but one day might mean the world to you,’ she said.

Ms Hall said the couple have since worked through their marriage.

‘Me and Denz pulled through, we remembered that we are just two soul mates being challenged with very tough circumstances, but most importantly we are a team, our family is crazy and beautiful and impossible and perfect,’ she said.

‘We made time for us again and remembered what a perfect us it is to be a part of.’