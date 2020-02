Aerial photo taken on Feb. 11, 2020 shows the office and living area of a public health center in Xi’an, northwest China’s Shaanxi Province. The construction of the public health center has drawn to an end after 24-hour works for more than a week. Located in the Gaoling District of Xi’an, the first-stage of the complex is expected to provide about 500 beds in isolation wards. (Xinhua/Shao Rui)