Construction project in Wuhan resumes work

A staff member works at a construction site in Wuhan, central China’s Hubei Province, March 26, 2020. A project in Wuhan undertaken by the China Construction Third Engineering Bureau Co., Ltd officially resumed work on Wednesday. At present, more than 400 managers and laborers have returned to the construction site and more than 500 workers will return to work in the coming week. On March 25, the application of construction resumption was approved by the COVID-19 control headquarters of Wuhan East Lake High-tech Development Zone after strict examination. The project has set up various epidemic prevention and control teams to take the responsbility of body temperature check, disinfection, materials supply, etc., ensuring that both construction and epidemic prevention work are carried out smoothly. (Xinhua/Cheng Min)