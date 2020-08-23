Consumer confidence in Mexico improves for 2nd month in a row in July

MEXICO CITY, Aug. 20 (Xinhua) — Consumer confidence in Mexico improved slightly in July compared to the previous month, mainly due to greater optimism that the economy will show signs of recovery in a year, the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (Inegi) said on Thursday.

It was the second month in a row to see a rise in the Consumer Confidence Index (ICC), which rose by 2.4 points in July compared to June, to stand at 34.4 points, Inegi said.

However, the index was 8.9 points lower compared to July 2019.

In a separate report, financial group Scotiabank said that while the index improved for the second consecutive month to reach its highest level amid the COVID-19 pandemic, consumer sentiment will remain dampened.

“Low business confidence and productive investment, which are behind the continuous cuts in our country’s economic growth forecasts, as well as low levels of consumer confidence and employment, point towards weak consumer spending, at least for the remainder of the year,” Scotiabank analysts said.

Mexico on June 1 began to gradually reactivate some sectors of the economy that had been idled since the end of March to contain the spread of COVID-19.

The International Monetary Fund anticipates a 10.5 percent plunge in Mexico’s gross domestic product in 2020, due to the pandemic. Enditem