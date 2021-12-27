Consumers are turning to online shopping for Boxing Day sales as the number of Covid cases rises.

People shopped online on Boxing Day, resulting in a significant drop in footfall.

Due to an increase in Covid cases across the UK, people preferred online shopping to in-person browsing on Boxing Day.

According to data from industry analyst Springboard, the number of in-person Boxing Day shoppers fell to nearly half of pre-pandemic levels, with footfall at shopping sites across the UK falling 41% below the 2019 level.

“A major reason for the significantly lower footfall compared to 2019 will be consumers’ ongoing anxiety about the Covid infection rate,” said Diane Wehrle, insights director at Springboard.

“This will have been exacerbated by the fact that a few multiple retailers chose not to open on Boxing Day, discouraging some shoppers.”

Furthermore, she pointed out that this year’s Boxing Day fell on a Sunday, which has the lowest footfall of any other day.

“Despite this, most multi-retailers remained open to customers, and the mild weather should have made it easy for customers to visit stores and attractions.”

Boris Johnson is expected to make an announcement this week about whether England will impose stricter Covid restrictions.

In response to the new variant, more stringent rules have been implemented in Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland, but England has so far been exempt from additional restrictions.

Footfall was 41% lower in central London than in 2019, and 42% lower in other major UK cities.

Footfall fell 61.6 percent in Northern Ireland, 48.3 percent in Scotland, 51.3 percent in Wales, and 39.7% in England.

“Non-food retail stores lost an estimated £30 billion in sales during the three lockdowns so far,” said Tom Holder, a spokesperson for the British Retail Consortium.

“Any future restrictions, if necessary, would inevitably put more strain on retailers and high streets at a time when many are still struggling to recover from previous closures.”

Those who attended the sales in person said they were far from deserted, despite the drop in footfall.

“It was so busy and I could tell the staff were rushed off their feet or understaffed,” Elise Hartley told me after visiting her city center in person.

“A lot of people were wearing,” said the 24-year-old from Yorkshire.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy

Boxing Day sales: Consumers turn to online shopping amid rise in Covid cases