Consumers footed the bill for Cameron’s ‘green crap’ cuts, but some Conservatives haven’t learned their lesson.

Less fossil fuels, not more, are the answer to today’s energy crisis – it’s past time for us to learn from history.

If a week in politics is a long time, then 100 months must be ancient history.

However, it’s always worthwhile to reflect on previous political events in order to better understand today’s headlines.

As people across the country grapple with skyrocketing energy bills, I was reminded of an infamous front page of The Sun from 2013 featuring a statement attributed to then-Prime Minister David Cameron.

“Get rid of the green nonsense.”

Cameron’s transition from free-market environmental activist (“vote blue, go green”) to a more traditional Tory was marked by this.

Rapidly rising home energy bills were the catalyst for this abrupt shift in political hue.

Millions of people were forced to choose between going hungry or being cold because they couldn’t afford to buy food and heat their homes.

The green levy was repealed as Cameron’s solution.

This was supposed to help fund decarbonization programs in the UK, allowing the country to avoid catastrophic climate change.

But the Conservative government’s actions at the time were not limited to that.

They also effectively prohibited the construction of onshore wind farms and slashed energy efficiency programs.

This hampered the UK’s ability to generate more energy (of the zero-carbon variety) and exposed people to rising energy prices as a result of living in homes that were poorly insulated and expensive to heat.

According to a recent report by Carbon Brief, this has resulted in a £2.5 billion increase in UK energy bills since 2013.

It’s clear that not all Conservative members of Parliament have learned from their mistakes.

Members of the Net Zero Scrutiny Group have recently taken to the airwaves to argue that the solution to the cost of living crisis is the elimination of energy bill taxes intended to fund energy efficiency programs and the extraction of more North Sea gas.

It’s essentially a rehash of the Republican Party’s 2008 response to rising energy costs, “Drill, baby drill!”

There was already overwhelming evidence fourteen years ago that humanity was facing catastrophic climate change.

It is not only indefensible to continue to advocate for increased fossil fuel development today.

It is unethical.

If these politicians are elected.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy

