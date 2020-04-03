Contactless Payment Limit is Increasing Next Week So You Don’t Have to Touch Anyone

In the run up to the lockdown that was announced last night, most people have been trying to reduce contact with others as much as possible, with some shops taking contactless card payments only. To help on that front, the limit for contactless payments is going up.

As of April 1, you’ll be able to splurge on up to £45 worth of stuff without touching anything at the register. Just wave your card over the reader, like a really shit wizard, and hey presto! You’re down £45 but up in the priceless joy a bunch of single-player tabletop games can bring you, now that we’re officially on lockdown.

While the limit has been increased, the change has been made in record time. The increase to £30 for contactless payments took an entire two years; this new increase is rolling out in one week. Andrew Cregan, the British Retail Consortium’s head of payments policy, said:

“The last contactless limit increase to £30 took two years to implement but, given the extraordinary circumstances we face today, this new £45 limit will be rolled out from next week.

“Some shops will take longer to make the necessary changes, given the strain they’re under. In the meantime, most customers can continue to make contactless payments for higher amounts using their smartphone.”

Other countries are also increasing their contactless payment limits to cut down on the need for physical contact in stores, including Ireland, which is increasing the limit from €30 to €50. If you so have to touch anything (or anyone) make sure you wash your hands thoroughly. The sooner this virus dies off, the sooner all you normies can get back to work and stop snaffling up all the bandwidth. [The Guardian]

Feature image credit: Unsplash