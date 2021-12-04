Continue with your Christmas celebrations, but first take a Covid test, says Sajid Javid.

Sajid Javid advises continuing with Christmas celebrations but first taking a Covid test.

PARTICIPANTS IN CHRISTMAS PARTIES were told yesterday to go ahead with their celebrations — but first get tested.

Sajid Javid insisted that no changes to holiday plans are required, while the World Health Organization said the new Omicron Covid strain’s symptoms appear to be minor.

It comes as hospital admissions from the variant in South Africa continue to rise rapidly, prompting concern about the number of children under the age of two who have been affected.

Nine more Omicron cases were confirmed in England yesterday, bringing the total number of cases in the UK to 32, while the United States announced its first case.

The Health Secretary, on the other hand, downplayed fears that Christmas would be postponed on purpose.

“People should continue to behave in the way they planned to behave over Christmas,” Mr Javid said.

“I don’t believe there is any reason to alter those plans.”

“If you’ve been invited to a large Christmas party, you might want to take an LFT (lateral flow test) before going.”

Go to the party, but be cautious.” He went on to say that British citizens must now “roll up their sleeves” and get boosters as part of a “national mission” to reach 500,000 doses per day.

“I don’t believe there will be any lockdown over Christmas or in the future,” he said.

According to a WHO official, there is “no evidence” that the new mutation will weaken vaccine effectiveness, and more information on how contagious it is will be available “within days.”

For the most up-to-date information, check out our Omicron variant live blog.

Dr. Clive Dix, the former head of the Vaccine Taskforce, said he is unconcerned about the new strain spreading to 23 countries.

“I believe things will soon settle down,” he said.

In a few weeks, it won’t be a major story.

“Yes, it appears to be very easy to transmit, possibly even easier than the Delta variant.

However, we have yet to witness serious disease or death.

This could even be a storm in a teacup,” says the author.

Scientists believe boosters are likely to protect against severe disease and death in the short term, according to leaked notes from government advisors Sage.

“Any significant reduction in protection could still result in a very large wave of infections,” the report cautioned.

As a result, there could be a significant increase in hospitalizations.”

Ministers and doctors have been accused of scaring the public, resulting in parties being canceled and businesses warning of impending chaos at their busiest time of year.

Google UK employees were reportedly told to “postpone planned in-person social gatherings until 2022,” according to reports.

UKHospitality’s CEO, Kate Nicholls,…

