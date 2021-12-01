Continue your search for the best empty home transformation in Scotland.

The Scottish Empty Homes Awards are looking for the best home renovations from all over the country, with categories like ‘Best Before and After’ and ‘Best Old Wreck.’

The 11th Scottish Empty Homes Awards will honor individuals and organizations who have completed outstanding home renovations.

The awards this year include ‘Best Before and After’ and ‘Best Old Wreck,’ a new category that recognizes the work done across Scotland to bring homes back into use after being vacant for decades.

“Despite the ongoing challenges of the pandemic, fantastic work has been done to bring over 800 empty homes back into use in Scotland this year, and we are looking forward to celebrating this success through these awards,” said Shaheena Din, National Project Manager for Scottish Empty Homes Partnership.

“We hope to highlight the inspiring stories of these homes and the people who have worked tirelessly to restore them to their former glory.”

Local government employees, landlords, neighbors, contractors, and estate agents are all invited to nominate outstanding projects or individuals.

The four award categories for this year are:

The deadline for entries is Friday, January 7, 2022, and the winners will be announced on Tuesday, February 1, 2022.

The Scottish Empty Homes Partnership website has nomination forms.