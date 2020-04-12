“Controlling an epidemic is likewise national politics”

When did the notion of pollution show up?

In antiquated Greek thought, there was the idea that conditions were triggered by a toxin called “contagion” and where words “transmission” comes from. But, at V e century BC, this perception was replaced by that of Hippocrates, according to whom the disease results from an imbalance between “humors”. We find the trace in the word “cholera”, which comes from the Greek cholê, bile.

This theory dominated until the work of Pasteur and also the German Koch, that highlighted the role of viruses and microorganisms in the spread of infectious conditions. In spite of this, during the cholera epidemics that hit Europe in the XIXe century, there is an entire argument in between the “contagionists”, encouraged of the duty of microorganisms, as well as the “anti-contagionists”, convinced that health is only a question of basic hygiene: consuming well, breathing fresh air, laundry hands.

It took a while for the microbial beginning of infectious illness to end up being well-known …

There is a well-known study, that of Doctor Snow, who examined cholera in the 1850s, in London. He showed that the contamination was connected to water from a polluted Broad Street fountain and also attempted to seal it. His conclusions left many of his contemporaries incredulous, starting with the citizens, for whom the water from this springtime was particularly pure.

The very same discouragement struck individuals of Hamburg in 1892 during another cholera epidemic. The city was popular for its exemplary health: the citizens took advantage of the sewage, the streets were tidy, the real estate sanitary. It was unimaginable that such a disease called “dirty hands” would spread out there. No person wished to believe that the only upcomings and goings in the port might be behind the return of the epidemic.

What are the very first instances of quarantine in history?

In middle ages times, the city of Ragusa, Sicily, at the end of the XIVe century, after that the Republic of Venice, at the beginning of the XVe century, placed ships in quarantine in situation of presumed illness on board. Venice had additionally decided to shut the hostels and ban funeral events during the torment epidemic.