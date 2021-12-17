Conversion therapy: A letter asks for “immediate clarification” on whether the ban will be implemented in the spring of 2022.

‘Victims have waited far too long’ for the practice to be outlawed, according to LGBT(plus) and human rights organizations.

After extending the consultation deadline on outlawing conversion “therapy,” a group of charities has written to Liz Truss, requesting “urgent clarification” that the Government is still on track to ban the practice in Spring 2022.

The public is being asked to participate in a survey on how to ban so-called conversion therapy, which the government defines as the use of “abhorrent practices” to change a person’s sexual orientation or gender identity.

After being chastised for not providing an easy-to-read version of the questionnaire, LGBT(plus) campaigners applauded the government for extending the deadline to complete the survey by another eight weeks earlier this month.

They argued, however, that Ms Truss, who also serves as foreign secretary and equalities minister, must guarantee that it “will not cause any delay in the delivery of a bill to prohibit conversion practices.”

The Ban Conversion Therapy Coalition wrote, “It has been over three years since the UK Government committed to banning conversion practices.”

“Conversion practice victims and survivors have waited far too long for the UK government to take action to stop this heinous abuse.

“Unfortunately, LGBTQIA(plus) people – victims and survivors of conversion practices – are always the ones who pay the price for the UK government’s inaction.

“As a result, any further delay is unaffordable,” they added.

The consultation extension has been praised by hardline religious groups as well.

The Evangelical Alliance is one of them, arguing that the prohibition should not include prayer.

The organization supported the government’s decision to allow “consenting” adults to seek conversion therapy.

LGBT(plus) advocates have slammed this as a “glaring flaw” in the proposal.

“Just because you say a prayer in a quiet and religious voice does not mean it is loving,” Jayne Ozanne, a conversion therapy survivor, told me.

It also doesn’t make a harmful practice any less harmful by renaming it ‘prayer.'”

According to government plans, using talking therapies to change someone’s sexual orientation or gender identity against under-18s in all circumstances and adults who have not given consent will be made a new crime.

