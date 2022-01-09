Convicted paedophile currently residing in Glasgow as Caribbean authorities fight to extradite him to the Caribbean.

Colin Kristensen was released from a Caribbean prison to get a new artificial limb fitted in Scotland, and he has refused to return.

He is currently listed on Glasgow’s sex offenders’ register.

The 63-year-old, who has ties to Ayrshire, is accused of abusing the child and looting jewels as part of a corruption scandal on the island paradise.

Instead, he’s holed up in Glasgow on the sex offenders’ register, being watched by police, according to the Sunday Mail, as St Maarten’s bid to extradite him drags through the courts.

Kristensen claimed he couldn’t leave Scotland at first because the pandemic had caused his new false leg to be delayed.

Shaira Bommel, his lawyer, said at a hearing in the Caribbean last week that he has a heart condition that our hospitals are better equipped to handle.

However, St Maarten’s solicitor-general, Reinoud den Haan, claims Kristensen, 63, is attempting to avoid justice.

“I see a pattern,” he explained.

Without any substantiation or proof, the suspect now claims to have a heart condition.”

“The court’s patience is wearing very thin,” a source close to the case said last night.

The suspicion is that he doesn’t want to serve his sentence and is resorting to any desperate measure to avoid going to jail.”

Kristensen ran a yacht tech company in Florida and St Maarten, which is half of a sunny island shared by France and Holland.

It’s home to 40,000 people and a popular destination for cruise ships and the wealthy, but Hurricane Irma wreaked havoc in September 2017, costing £2 billion.

Kristensen was given a suspended sentence for Tasering his ex-wife’s partner in 2015, but new allegations of child abuse surfaced, prompting police to launch an investigation.

He began bribing detective Jerry Gerardus, a St Maarten PM adviser, with money and vacations in exchange for information about the investigations.

In an attempt to put the paedophile in jail, the cop forged a document.

