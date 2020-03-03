Conviction overturned for couple in prison for murdering baby

The Georgia Supreme Court has overturned the murder convictions of a US Army couple serving life in prison in the death of their newborn daughter after unanimously ruling that the parents received ineffective legal counsel.

Albert Debelbot, 34, and his wife, Ashley Debelbot, 35, on Friday were granted a new trial after having their guilty verdicts thrown out more than a decade into their life terms.

Their daughter, McKenzy Debelbot, was born on May 29, 2008, at Fort Benning’s Martin Army Community Hospital in Columbus.

The parents took the baby back to the hospital days after the birth when they discovered a lump on her head. She passed away on June 1, and an autopsy by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation determined that the cause was blunt force trauma.

During their three-day trial in October 2009, Ashley and Albert denied harming their child after taking her home from the hospital.

The prosecution called to the stand a convicted felon who shared a holding cell with Albert Debelbot after his arrest. According to the testimony of Melvin Tarver, Debelbot told him that on the night he and his wife brought their daughter home, he went out to buy drugs.

When Albert returned home, his former cellmate told the court, he allegedly said his wife told him she had spanked the newborn baby and put her to bed.

According to court documents, when police arrived at the couple’ home, Albert ‘appeared to be very distraught and cried several times, while Ashley did not appear to be nearly as upset as Albert and was never seen crying.’

In her testimony at trial, Ashley Debelbot denied ever harming her daughter.

The Debelbots’ trial lawyers failed to call expert medical witnesses during the trial. Their new defense attorneys say experts would be able to show that the baby was born with a brain deformation and suffered a ‘vascular event’ in utero that caused a brain bleed resulting in her death

According to court documents, four experts hired by the defense to review McKenzy’s medical records and CT scans have found that the baby was born with a piece of her skull and a portion of her brain matter missing.

Their appeal, filed by lawyers from the Georgia Innocence Project, the Wisconsin Innocence Project and the Chattahoochee Judicial Circuit’s public defender office, also noted that a trial prosecutor told the jury that ‘reasonable doubt’ does not require the state to prove defendants guilty with 100 per cent certainty.

‘It does not mean to a mathematical certainty,’ Assistant District Attorney Sadhana Dailey said. ‘Which means we don’t have to prove that 90 per cent. You don’t have to be 90 per cent sure. You don’t have to be 80 per cent sure. You don’t have to be 51 per cent sure.’

The high court said in its decision that the explanation was a ‘gross misstatement of the law,’ and the failure of the Debelbots’ lawyers to object to that point proved the couple were denied effective counsel.

‘We admonish lawyers not to confuse jurors by attempting to quantify a standard of proof that is not susceptible to quantification,’ the court stated.

The case was expected to be sent back to Muscogee Superior Court. The Debelbots remain in their separate prisons, where they have been since December 2009, reported the Columbus Ledger-Enquirer.

District Attorney Julia Slater said her office plans to put the parents on trial again.