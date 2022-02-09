Cooking is thought to be more intimate than sex by 70% of people, according to research.

Cooking appears to agitate things in a variety of ways.

According to a recent poll, 70% of people believe that cooking together is more intimate than sex.

HelloFresh, a company that sells easy-to-prepare meal kits, polled 2,000 people across the country on food and dating issues.

They discovered not only that a good meal is the way to someone’s heart (as 79 percent of respondents believed), but also a slew of other complexities in the heart-gut relationship.

Did you know that 43 percent of those polled said they would break up with someone if they were a bad cook, and 32 percent think strong cooking skills are sexy?

Then there’s the article’s headline: A whopping 70% of people believe that cooking with someone is more intimate than having sex with them! Kind of puts a new spin on what it means to “spice things up,” doesn’t it?

Cooking together is also a good sign; 81% believe that shared culinary activities are a key indicator that things are getting serious.

There’s a lot at stake if your night in with a home-cooked meal doesn’t go as planned.

“A bad home-cooked meal can lead to a bad date night,” HelloFresh warns.

“Yes, no matter how good your Valentine’s Day dinner ideas are, if you’re not careful, it can all go downhill.”

But there’s no need to feel rushed.