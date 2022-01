Cool Spaces: Renovated historic home in Dauphin County with 8-car garage and views of the Susquehanna River:

This historic home in Dauphin County, built in 1870, is located near Fort Hunter and has views of the Susquehanna River. It is also close to a new Capital Area Greenbelt walking and biking trail.

Additional garage space, a gourmet kitchen, and a large den were added to the 4,167 square-foot home in 1990.