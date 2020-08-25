Cooperation upbeat between China’s Yunnan and Mekong countries

KUNMING, Aug. 24 (Xinhua) — Cooperation between Yunnan, a border province in southwestern China, and countries along the Mekong River has seen fruitful outcomes since the launch of the Lancang-Mekong Cooperation (LMC) four years ago.

The LMC is a sub-regional cooperation mechanism serving common needs of the six countries — China, Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, Thailand and Vietnam. Originating from the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau in China, the river is called Lancang in China and Mekong when it flows through the other five countries before emptying into the sea.

During the past four years, cross-border infrastructure has significantly improved to boost exchanges between Yunnan and the five Mekong countries, according to Yunnan’s foreign affairs office.

Yunnan has now opened more than 40 international air routes to Mekong countries, and a number of major energy projects in Myanmar and Laos have been implemented.

In 2019, Yunnan’s trade with Mekong countries reached 15.47 billion U.S. dollars. Its trade with Myanmar and Thailand surged 23 percent and 53 percent, respectively.

The Yunnan pilot free trade zone, which was inaugurated in August last year, has further facilitated investment, trade and logistics among Mekong countries.

Facilitation of settlement of cross-border trade and investment has entered the fast track with Chinese banks providing better services in border areas and establishing cooperative relations with more banks of Mekong countries in cross-border settlement of Renminbi yuan. Enditem