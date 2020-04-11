Coordinated strategies in global response to COVID-19 should be placed high on agenda: diplomat

GENEVA, April 10 (Xinhua) — As the combat against COVID-19 pandemic enters a crucial phase of prevention and containment in many countries, coordinated strategies in global response should be placed high on the agenda, noted Zhao Qinghua, Consul-General of China in Zurich and the Principality of Liechtenstein.

In an article published on local Volksblatt newspaper on Thursday, the Chinese diplomat stressed that the final victory depends, among other things, on how the countries coordinate their strategies among themselves and act jointly with other countries.

“The disease caused by the novel coronavirus represents a global challenge, no country is spared and a global response and cooperation have become more and more important,” he wrote.

“Difficult times can only be overcome in cooperation. We have to run against time and fight this threat and what we need are determination, responsibility and trust,” he added.

He told local readers that the Chinese people will not forget that over 100 countries and several dozens international organizations have provided their support and solidarity to China when China was in the most difficult phase of fighting the virus.

“China will step up its efforts to provide urgently needed goods and equipment to these hard-hit countries and regions,” he noted.

According to the Chinese diplomat, the outbreak of the novel coronavirus shows once again that humanity is a community of common destiny, where wellbeing and woe are shared.

“I sincerely wish that all countries and all peoples can build more solidarity and friendship through a united fight against every new infectious disease, so that we all respect nature even more and appreciate our common homeland even more,” he concluded.