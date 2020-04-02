Cop26 Climate Showdown Delayed to 2021

An international gathering of around 26,000 people is spectacularly off-message right now even if they all promise to foot-bump or arse-grind instead of handshake, so it is with an ironically cooling heart that the UN’s environmental crisis meeting Cop26 has been axed. And it wasn’t even happening until November.

The UN says there are more important things for the world to focus on right now, or one thing at least, so the UN climate change conference – informally known as Cop26 – is now off. It’ll happen on a to-be-agreed date in 2021 and still in Glasgow as originally intended, should it ever be OK for that many people to gather, and should the aeroplanes start working again, and should buffet lunches in conference centres ever seem appealing or anything less than deadly once more.

Glasgow’s SEC arena, where the meet was to take place, is currently being turned into a massive emergency hospital. So there’s that enormously nightmarish problem too. Cop26 president-designate Alok Sharma said: “The world is currently facing an unprecedented global challenge and countries are rightly focusing their efforts on saving lives and fighting COVID-19. That is why we have decided to reschedule COP26.”

And besides, the aeroplanes are off, the mega-polluter cruise ships are being scuttled with all hands in the mid-Atlantic, and all our cars are growing moss and collapsing on their suspension, so maybe by the time they do get together to talk climate in 2021 there’ll be a nice downwards blip in CO2 emissions logged for 2020 on all the previously exponential global heating graphs. That’ll get things off to a cheery start. [GOV]