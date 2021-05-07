Copa Libertadores: Avalos fires Argentinos Juniors to third straight win

RIO DE JANEIRO, May 6 (Xinhua) — Paraguayan striker Gabriel Avalos scored in each half to hand Argentinos Juniors a 2-0 win over Colombia’s Atletico Nacional in their Copa Libertadores clash on Thursday.

Avalos pounced on a defensive error to put his team ahead with a powerful finish in the 18th minute. He struck again 10 minutes from time by prodding home from close range after Franco Moyano’s shot took a deflection.

Atletico Nacional were forced to play the last 20 minutes with 10 men after defender Emanuel Olivera was shown a second yellow card for a bad challenge on Gabriel Florentin.

Originally scheduled for Nacional’s Atanasio Girardot stadium in Medellin, the match was shifted to Manuel Ferreira stadium in Paraguayan capital Asuncion because of violent protests in Colombia.

Argentinos Juniors have won all three of their matches so far and have a five-point lead over second-placed Atletico Nacional in Group F.

In other Copa Libertadores fixtures on Thursday, Junior Barranquilla drew 1-0 with Fluminense, Santa Fe held River Plate to a goalless draw and Always Ready overcame Deportivo Tachira 2-0. Enditem