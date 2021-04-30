Copa Libertadores roundup: Flamengo, Boca Juniors continue perfect start

RIO DE JANEIRO, April 27 (Xinhua) — Brazil international striker Gabriel Barbosa scored in each half as Brazil’s Flamengo romped to 4-1 home win over Chilean side Union Calera in their Copa Libertadores Group G match here on Tuesday.

Giorgian De Arrascaeta’s one-touch pass set up Barbosa for Flamengo’s first goal and the Uruguayan midfielder doubled the lead with a low finish after combining with Bruno Henrique.

Sebastian Saez pulled a goal back for the visitors on the counterattack but Henrique was again the creator as Barbosa struck his third goal of the campaign.

Substitute Pedro Santos completed the rout with a chipped finish over goalkeeper Alexis Martin five minutes from time as Flamengo made it two wins from as many matches.

Meanwhile, Carlos Tevez and Sebastian Villa netted second-half goals as six-time champions Boca Juniors beat Santos 2-0 in Buenos Aires. The Argentine giants now have a three-point lead at the top of Group C.

In other matches on Tuesday, defending champions Palmeiras won 5-0 at home to Independiente del Valle, Internacional routed Deportiva Tachira 4-0 in Porto Alegre, LDU Quito secured a 3-1 home win over Velez Sarsfield and Atletico Mineiro overcame America de Cali 2-1 in Belo Horizonte.