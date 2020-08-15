Copan to celebrate 40th anniversary of becoming UNESCO World Heritage

TEGUCIGALPA, Aug. 14 (Xinhua) — Honduras will celebrate in September the 40th anniversary of the inscription of the Mayan Site of Copan on the list of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) World Heritage.

Eva Martinez, assistant director of Heritage at the Honduran Institute of Anthropology and History, said on Friday that UNESCO and various Honduran institutions are preparing for the event, which will allow locals to rediscover Copan on the border with Guatemala.

“The Mayan Site of Copan represents one of the most spectacular achievements of the Classic Mayan period due to the number, elaboration and magnitude of its monuments,” Martinez said.

A UNESCO World Heritage is the designation for places with universal value to humanity.

The city of Copan, with its temples, squares, terraces and other characteristics, is an excellent representation of Classic Mayan civilization. Enditem