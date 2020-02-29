Copenhagen’s Michael Santos charged for ‘police officer assault’ celebration at Celtic

Copenhagen knocked Celtic out of the Europa League on Thursday with Michael Santos having now been charged following celebrations at Celtic Park

Copenhagen ace Michael Santos has been charged in connection with an alleged assault following his celebrations as the Danish side knocked Celtic out of the Europa League.

Santos was allegedly involved in an altercation with a police officer as Copenhagen celebrated their second goal in Glasgow.

And Police Scotland have confirmed that Copenhagen’s first goalscorer in the 3-1 win has been charged along with a member of the team’s coaching staff.

A spokeswoman for the force said: “Two men aged 26 and 42 were charged in connection with an alleged assault at Celtic Park last night. They have been reported to the Procurator Fiscal.”

Santos appeared to push a police officer as he followed in behind Pep Biel following Copenhagen’s second goal on the night.

Biel had ran to the corner where the travelling fans were after putting his side ahead in the tie in the 85th minute on the night.

The Danes scored another late goal to seal a 4-2 aggregate win and progress into the last-16 of the competition.

Santos’ team-mate, and Copenhagen captain, Zeca was furious with the police after their reaction to Biel’s goal.

Zeca said: “The police should not tackle a player.

“People have to understand that it’s football – it’s an emotional game.

“Of course you shouldn’t jump into the stands, but we wanted to be close to our own supporters and celebrate with them.”

Copenhagen star Rasmus Falk added: “I think there needs to be a greater understanding. We just wanted to rejoice with those who were with us.

“We were in the process of creating a huge result, so you have to have a sense of the situation for those emotions to be displayed.

“Our fans were extremely happy, we were extremely happy. Let’s celebrate it. It was a good situation.

“We were displaying joy and we didn’t stay in that area for long. You must be allowed to celebrate.”