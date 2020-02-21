Copper rises as Chinese stimulus raises hopes of higher…

Feb 20 – Copper prices rose on Thursday after top consumer China’s monetary measures to prop up its virus-hit economy lifted expectations of higher demand for the metal.

While the country’s central bank reduced its one-year and five-year loan prime rates, copper’s gains were checked as the move was widely expected.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose as much as 0.8% to $5,814 a tonne before easing to $5,786.50 a tonne by 0218 GMT, up 0.3%.

The most-traded copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange advanced 0.04% to 46,240 yuan ($6,599.02) a tonne, having risen as much as 0.4%.

FUNDAMENTALS

* OUTBREAK: China’s Hubei province had 349 new confirmed cases on Wednesday, down from 1,693 a day earlier. The new figures include subtracting 279 cases that were not confirmed, a larger-than-usual number. Excluding the deductions, the number stood at 628, still a large drop.

* PRICES: LME aluminium edged up 0.1% to $1,722 a tonne, nickel rose 0.1% to $12,840 a tonne, zinc increased 0.7% to $2,142 a tonne, while lead dipped 0.2% to $1,879.50 a tonne.

* SHFE PRICES: Aluminium eased 0.2% to 13,670 yuan a tonne, nickel fell 0.6% to 103,650 yuan a tonne and zinc dipped 0.1% to 17,110 yuan a tonne.

* For the top stories in metals and other news, click or

MARKETS NEWS

* Asian stocks edged up, supported by a fall in coronavirus cases and expectations of more Chinese stimulus to offset the economic impact of the epidemic, while the Japanese yen nursed heavy losses after suffering its steepest drop in six months.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0745 France CPI (EU Norm) Final MM, YY Jan

0930 UK Retail Sales MM, YY Jan

0930 UK Retail Sales Ex Fuel MM Jan

1330 US Initial Jobless Claims Weekly

1330 US Philly Fed Business Indx Feb

ARBS ($1 = 7.0071 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; editing by Uttaresh.V)