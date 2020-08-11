Cops and Army in fresh dig to find body of murdered Tina Baker killed by SAS ex-husband in 2002

COPS and soldiers will take part in a fresh dig in an attempt to find the body of Tina Baker after she went missing 18 years ago.

Mrs Baker was last seen in Sunbury, Surrey in 2002, and her ex-SAS soldier husband Martin Baker was convicted of the 41-year-old’s murder four years later. He was jailed for a minimum of 14 years.

The fresh dig was sparked after cops received a tip-off.

Mrs Baker’s body has never been found – and detectives feared her husband fed her to pigs at their farm in Chobham.

Surrey Police said they will be part of a dig at Priest Lane Farm in Bisley, this week, about three miles from the farm she shared with her husband.

They will be joined by soldiers from the British Army in the search for Mrs Baker’s remains.

Detective Inspector Chris Rambour from the Surrey and Sussex Major Crime Team said: “The investigative work around Tina Baker’s death has continued since 2006 and we have received information which has resulted in our decision to carry out further investigation at this location in Bisley.

“We will be doing this in conjunction with our local partners, including Surrey Heath Borough Council, and with assistance from the British Army.

“We wanted to make local residents aware of the reasons for the increased police presence in the area and apologise in advance for any inconvenience caused.

“However, it is extremely important to us that we do everything we can to provide answers and closure for Tina’s family and friends, and our thoughts remain with them at this difficult time.”

Baker – who was described in court as controlling and jealous – had become enraged after his wife had an affair with an old school friend and told him she wanted a divorce.

He feared he would lose his 14-acre, £100,000 farm if his marriage ended.

During sentencing, Judge Paul Focke QC said he was convinced Baker had planned his wife’s murder – despite her body never being found.

“Your wicked disposal of your wife’s body has added to her family’s anguish by depriving them of a funeral and hindering the grieving process,” he said at the time.

“I recognise there is nothing I can say that will bring even a crumb of comfort to your wife’s family in their tragic loss.”

Mrs Baker was last seen leaving her boyfriend’s home in Sunbury to feed the animals at the farm she shared with her husband.

Baker had previously threatened his first wife Gillian Hopkins that he had “the power to make [her]disappear permanently” and that he would feed her to pigs.