Cops and K9 search for Codi Bigsby, a 4-year-old boy who was last seen wearing a ‘child’s jacket’ found nearby.

Cops and K9 search for Codi Bigsby, a 4-year-old boy last seen wearing a ‘child’s jacket’ that was discovered nearby.

COPS and a K9 are en route to the apartments where Codi Bigsby was last seen in Virginia, where a jacket has been discovered.

The search for the four-year-old, who vanished from his father’s Buckroe Beach neighborhood home on January 31, is still ongoing.

According to WAVY reporter Jon Dowding, Hampton Police have been called to search an area behind the apartments where Bigsby was last seen.

A jacket, as well as tire tracks in the ground, have been discovered in the area.

A K9 and a forensics unit have also been dispatched, according to Dowding.

The investigation has hit a snag so far because the boy’s parents’ stories don’t match the evidence.

