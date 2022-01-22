Cops are taken aback when they pull over a Mercedes that is speeding at 145 mph on the highway, only to find out that the driver is still a LEARNER.

The male driver sped down the M6 in a Mercedes S350.

He was caught speeding on the southbound carriageway in the early hours of yesterday.

When the lunatic pulled up on the hard shoulder near Warrington, Cheshire, officers discovered he only had a provisional license.

They speculated that he had lost control and was wreaking havoc.

A brand new Mercedes S350 with all the bells and whistles will set you back over £70,000.

According to the law, learners can only drive on the highway if they are accompanied by an approved driving instructor.

The learner’s car was seized, and he now faces a hefty fine as well as a driving prohibition.