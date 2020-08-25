Cops caught on video fatally shooting black man 11 times ‘as he walked AWAY from them’ at gas station

COPS were caught on video fatally shooting a black man 11 times as he appeared to walk away from them at a gas station.

The man was at the station in Lafayette, Louisiana, when someone reported a disturbance to the police, TMZ reported.

The woman who captured the video told the outlet that the man appeared to be holding a knife.

In the footage, cops can be heard ordering the man to get on the ground as he continues to walk through the station.

The witness said that police tasered the man, but he was still upright.

The outlet reported that 11 shots were then fired at the man as he reached for the gas station convenience store door.

A spokesperson for the Louisiana State Police told TMZ that the man was involved in an altercation in an intersection.

The cops involved in the incident have been placed on administrative leave with pay pending an investigation, the outlet said.