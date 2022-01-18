Cops confirm that the suspect in the fatal shooting of manager Robin Baucom at the Houston Cracker Barrel is dead.

Cops confirm that the suspect in the fatal shooting of manager Robin Baucom at the Cracker Barrel restaurant chain in Houston, Texas, has died.

According to authorities, the suspect who shot and killed a grandmother in a Houston restaurant was killed by cops.

After helping a coworker flee the gunman, Robin Baucom, 59, was shot in the torso at the Cracker Barrel where she had worked for 34 years.

According to Harris County deputies, she was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, where she later died.

Deputies shot and killed the man, who police described as a “person of interest” in the incident.

He was found in the 17700 block of W Lake Houston Parkway in Atascocita, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzales.

While attempting to apprehend the man, deputies opened fire.

