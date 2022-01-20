Cops describe’signs of trauma’ at the crime scene as two girls, 17, and a boy, 15, are found dead in a double murder-suicide.

Two 17-year-old girls and a 15-year-old boy were “found dead in a double murder-suicide,” police said, adding that “signs of trauma” were visible at the crime scene.

On January 18, the three teenagers were discovered in a home about 25 miles northeast of Houston, Texas.

According to NBC DFW, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the teens’ bodies were discovered by a “family member” who lives next door.

According to the sheriff, the horror scene was discovered in the 4500 block of Wolcek Road, east of Crosby, by a neighbor.

“At this early stage of the incident, based on the trauma that was viewed, it appears that this may be a case of a possible double homicide and a suicide,” Gonzales said at a news conference on Tuesday.

“However, that is still under investigation… we will continue to look into it.”

The sheriff stated that the suspected firearm was discovered at the residence, and that the homeowner was not present at the time of the incident.

The reason for the fatal shooting has yet to be determined by police.

It’s also unknown what the three teenagers’ relationship was like.

According to the New York Post, Gonzalez believes two of the teenagers are related, while the third is a friend or acquaintance.

“At this point, we don’t know the full connection,” he explained.

“It’s all still in the early stages.”

“Anytime a child is involved… at the end of the day, we are all parents in some way and connected to young people,” the sheriff added.

“When it comes to young people, it’s extremely difficult.”

While the investigation is ongoing, neighbor David Givans expressed his surprise to KHOU 11.

“It’s really surprising to see something like this happen to one of us out here,” Givans said to the news organization.

“For the most part, this is a close-knit community.

We’re all keeping an eye on one another.”