Cops dodge motorcyclist at Tas crash scene

Police have lashed a “thoughtless” motorcyclist in Tasmania who rode through the scene of a fatal car crash on a section of closed-off highway.

The blue Suzuki narrowly missed paramedics, police officers and firefighters on the Bass Highway near Sassafras in the state’s northwest last Thursday.

Inspector Steve Jones, who was at the scene, said the rider ignored flashing emergency lights and accelerated past police at the road block.

“Everybody was shocked as to what actually occurred,” he told reporters.

“This was a serious, dangerous and thoughtless act which put our first responders at extreme danger.”

Insp Jones estimated the bike was going as fast as 60km/h as it weaved through the crash scene.

Police are trying to find the motorcyclist and have appealed for anyone with dashcam footage or information to come forward.