Cops have charged a 49-year-old man in connection with the shooting of a 4-year-old Harrisburg boy who was critically injured.

Police have charged a 49-year-old man in the shooting of a 4-year-old Harrisburg boy who was critically injured.

A 49-year-old man has been charged in connection with a shooting that critically injured a 4-year-old boy on Sunday.

Phillip Woods is accused of aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm by a fugitive, child endangerment, and receiving stolen property.

In lieu of (dollar)500,000 bail, he was committed to Dauphin County Prison.

The person arrested after the shooting was an adult caretaker in the house, according to police.

Phillip Woods is a writer and a musician.

The shooting happened around 10:15 a.m. in the 300 block of South 13th Street, according to investigators.

The child was rushed to the hospital and had to undergo emergency surgery.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Dawson at 717-480-2802.