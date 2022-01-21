Cops have released a harrowing 911 call made by Brianna Kupfer that led to the arrest of murder suspect Shawn Lavall Smith.

The chilling 911 call that led to the arrest of Shawn Lavall Smith, the man accused of killing Brianna Kupfer, has been released by COPS.

Brianna Kupfer, a 24-year-old UCLA student, was found dead on January 13 and the 911 call was made just days later.

“Hello, I’m calling because I see a gentleman who looks very similar to the suspect in the Kupfer stabbing in LA,” a male caller is overheard saying to the dispatcher.

“I’m in Pasadena… He just walked past Green and Terrace in Pasadena,” says the narrator.

The man he saw “had a black hoodie on, dark sweatpants, and a black backpack that is very similar to the one I’ve seen in images,” according to the 911 call obtained by Fox News.

The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) was looking for Shawn Laval Smith, 31, in connection with Brianna’s murder at the time of the call.

According to Fox News, the man who called 911 noticed Smith sitting on a park bench in Pasadena before he dialed 911.

On Wednesday, January 19, after being recognized, Smith was arrested by Pasadena police officers at a bus stop.

Smith was apprehended near where the 911 caller stated.

Smith was discovered on the street and detained without incident, according to KTLA.

At 11:50 a.m., the man was arrested, according to the LAPD.

Smith gave authorities a false name, according to a source, but the LAPD’s fugitive unit brought a fingerprint reader to Pasadena and confirmed the suspect’s true identity.

Since an investigation into Krupfer’s tragic death began, the LAPD has received over 1,000 tips, according to the source.

“He just had this really cold look on his face like, ‘well I guess they got me,'” Charlie Sanchez Salinas, who witnessed Smith’s arrest, told KTLA.

In the video, Smith is seen being handcuffed by cops.

Brianna was stabbed to death in broad daylight at a furniture store in Hancock Park around 1.50 p.m., in an apparently random attack.

A customer found her body inside Croft House on North La Brea Avenue and called 911 shortly after she was stabbed, according to investigators.

Detective Herman Frettlohr stated, “She was there by herself.”

“The suspect assaulted her and killed her.”

According to a press release from the Los Angeles Police Department, the victim did not know her attacker and there is currently no motive.

Brianna had apparently sensed something wasn’t quite right about the man who had entered the store.

The man was reportedly seen walking around the area and entering several stores before being apprehended, according to police…

