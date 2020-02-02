Cops hurt during inner Sydney foot chase

Three male police officers have been injured while chasing down a man involved in a domestic incident in inner Sydney.

Emergency workers were called to a Waterloo unit just before 7am on Wednesday after reports a man had armed himself with a knife during the domestic incident.

Police said the 42-year-old man had locked himself in the unit and when he came out he fled from officers, who gave chase on foot and on bicycle.

During the pursuit one officer suffered a broken wrist, broken ribs and a dislocated shoulder, another sustained deep knee wounds and a third injured his leg.

The three were taken to hospital and will need surgery, police said.

The fugitive was arrested in a garbage room on Pitt St and charged with domestic-related offences including contravening a prohibition/restriction in AVO and stalking or intimidating, along with resisting police and escaping from custody.

He is due to face the Downing Centre Local Court on January 29.